English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    RRR Updates: Jr NTR’s Heroine Daisy Edgar Jones Opts Out Due To This Unfortunate Reason

    By
    |

    Some time ago, ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli confirmed that Brit beauty Daisy Edgar Jones had been roped in to play the female lead opposite Jr NTR in RRR which also stars 'Mega Power Star' Ram Charan. As expected, this created a great deal of buzz amongst fans for all the right reasons and indicated that the magnum opus was going to be grander than expected.

    Now, in an unfortunate development, Daisy has opted out of RRR. Sharing the sad news the film's team wished her good luck for the future.

    "Due to unavoidable circumstances, @DaisyEdgarJones is no longer a part of our film. We hope she has a brilliant future. #RRR," (sic) read the tweet.

    RRR

    Shortly after the news went viral, Daisy revealed that she was forced to leave the project because of 'family circumstances' and added that RRR is a 'wonderful film'.

    Unfortunately due to family circumstances I am unable to participate in filming for this wonderful film. The script is truly brilliant and it's such a great character, I hope whomever they cast receives as warm a welcome as I have and I wish the production all the best,"(sic) she added.

    Meanwhile, the RRR has wrapped up the Gujarat schedule and this indicates that things are heading in the right direction. The film, being shot against a grand budget, is slated to hit screens next year.

    Most Read: RRR Heroine Daisy Edgar-Jones: These Pics Will Make You Eager To See The Brit Beauty With Jr NTR

    Read more about: rrr daisy edgar jones
    Story first published: Saturday, April 6, 2019, 16:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 6, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue