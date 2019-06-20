RRR Updates: SS Rajamouli Receives A Big Shock From This Young Actress?
In 2017, ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when Baahubali 2 opened to a thunderous response at the box office and redefined the tenets of Indian cinema. The film, featuring Prabhas and Anushka Shetty as the lead pair, received rave reviews from all corners and emerged a blockbuster. With the Baahubali saga in the past, SS Rajamouli is currently working on RRR, which features Ram Charan and Jr NTR as the parallel leads. The film was originally supposed to feature Daisy Edgar Jones as the female lead opposite the 'Young Tiger. However, the Brit beauty opted out of the magnum opus and gave the the team a shock.
Now, here is some more shocking news for SS Rajamouli fans.
Jhavvi Gives A Shock To SS Rajamouli?
As per reports, young actress and Sridevi's daughter Jhanvi Kapoor was recently approached to play the female lead opposite Tarak. However, she said 'no' and this left the team in a state of shock.
Is This The Reason?
While the exact reason for her shocking decision is not clear, the buzz is that she felt that her character would not get much scope in the larger scheme of things. RRR is one of the biggest films in recent times and turning it down is indeed a bold decision.
The Background
Interestingly, Sridevi too had given a big shock to SS Rasjamouli during the Baahubali days. The 'Last Empress' was offered the role ultimately played by Ramya Krishna, which she turned down. Commenting on the same, the director had said that her lavish demands led to her exit. Countering him, Sridevi had refuted his claims, which resulted in a major controversy.
About RRR
In case you did not know, RRR is a epic period-drama that revolves around the fictional exploits of two real-life freedom fighters. The film will, reportedly, be bigger than Baahubali.
So, do you think that Jhanvi made a mistake by turning down RRR? Tell us in the space below.
