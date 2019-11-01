Ruler: Balakrishna And KS Ravikumar’s Movie To Have A Ghajini Touch?

Mass hero Balakrishna is shooting for the eagerly awaited Ruler, the 105th film of his illustrious career. The movie, helmed by ace filmmaker KS Ravikumar, has already created a fair deal of buzz amongst 'N' fans and this indicates that things are heading in the right direction. Now, here is a sensational update about Ruler. According to reports, the film features Balakrishna in the role of a person with short-term memory loss, which suggests that it might be a bit similar to Suriya's Tamil blockbuster Ghajini.

If this is indeed the case, then Ruler might provide NBK with a good platform to showcase his versatility as a performer. One is likely to get clarity on this in the coming days.

In case, you did not know, Ruler is touted to be a mass entertainer that features Balakrishna in a stylish new avatar that has grabbed plenty of attention. The film stars Sonal Chauhan and Vedhika as the female leads, much to the delight of movie buffs. Ruler is set to hit screens this December.

Meanwhile, Balakrishna will soon be beginning work on NBK 106, marking his third collaboration with mass filmmaker Boyapati Srinu. 'Nata Simha' will be seen sporting a youthful new look in the movie, which is bound to grab plenty of attention. The film is likely to start rolling once Ruler hits screens.

So, are you looking forward to Balakrishna's upcoming movies? Comments, please!