Ruler Vs Prathi Roju Pandage Box Office Collections (Day 1): Which Film Is Leading The Race?

With Ruler and Prathi Roju Pandage arriving in theatres, Tollywood has assured a good holiday season ahead. The promising movies, belonging to two different genres hit theatres on the very same day and the initial reports suggest that it has turned out to be a healthy clash at the box office. According to various reports that have come up, both the films have got a decent start at the AP/TS box office.

Ruler, directed by KS Ravikumar and starring Balakrishna in the lead role was expected to garner higher opening and the film has rightly done the same. The film has been released in more number of screens when compared to Prathi Roju Pangdage The trade reports doing the rounds reveal that Ruler has collected a share of around Rs 4.1 crore on its first day at the AP/TS box office.

On the other hand, Prathi Roju Pandage is also not too far behind in terms of the first day collections at the AP/TS box office. According to the reports, the Sai Dharam Tej and Raashi Khanna starrer has minted a share of around Rs 3.13 crore on its first day in theatres. Meanwhile, the makers of Prathi Roju Pandage have revealed that the movie has collected a gross of Rs 8 crore on its first day at the worldwide box office.

At the overseas box office, where Telugu movies enjoy a pretty good market, Prathi Roju Pandage is said to be leading the race. One of the reports that have come up on social media claims that Prathi Roju Pandage has collected more than Ruler at the USA box office.

Nevertheless, the weekend ahead, as well as the first Monday, will decide the actual fate of the movies at the box office. The stage is set for the films to perform pretty well. While Ruler is an action drama featuring Balakrishna in the role of a cop, Prathi Roju Pandage is a romantic family entertainer. Let us wait and see.