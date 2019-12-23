Ruler VS Prati Roju Pandaage Box Office Collections (3 Days): An Intense Race!

Two biggies had hit theatres on Friday (December 20, 2019) and the weekend was a delectable one for Telugu movie buffs. Ruler and Prati Roju Pandaage, films belonging to two different genres were pitted against each other and the box office witnessed an interesting clash over the weekend. If reports are to be believed, Ruler was leading the race on day 1 but later, Prati Roju Pandaage took over the mantle.

A few reports on social media reveal that Ruler had an exciting start at the box office with the Balakrishna starrer collecting a share of over Rs 4 crore on its first day from AP/TS regions. On the other hand, Prati Roju Pandaage managed to collect a share of Rs 3 crore on day 1.

Nevertheless, the collection reports doing the rounds on social media reveal that Ruler faced a decline in the collections on its second day onwards. Meanwhile, Prati Roju Pandaage maintained the pace by not slowing down much.

If the reports are anything to go by, Ruler is expected to have collected a share of above Rs 6 crore on the opening weekend from the AP/TS regions. On the other hand, Prati Roju Pandaage's share is expected to be around Rs 9 crore on its first weekend.

It is being said that the Sai Dharam Tej starrer collected over Rs 2 crore and Rs 3 crore on Saturday and Sunday respectively. It seems like Prati Roju Pandaage has found the love of the family audiences.

At the USA box office, Prati Roju Pandaage has had a flying start whereas Ruler hasn't got a good reception.

Nevertheless, after the first weekend, the performances of these films over the weekdays, will decide the real box office results. Let us wait and see whether there will be any change in the scenario in the days to come.