    Rumours Of Affair With Jr NTR Ended My Tollywood Career, Says This Actress

    By Lekhaka
    |

    There's no denying that 2018 was a year of mixed fortunes for actor Jr NTR. The 'Young Tiger' suffered a big personal setback when his father and veteran actor-politician Harikrishna died after being involved in a devastating road accident. Following this loss, Jr NTR received some good news when Aravinda Sametha opened to a good response at the box office and proved to be the perfect Dusherra gift for Nandamuri fans. The film, directed by ace filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas, featured Jr NTR in a new avatar and did full justice to his mass hero image. Now, Tarak is in the limelight for a shocking reason.

    Sameera Reddy Makes A Confession

    During a recent interview with a leading website, actress Sameera Reddy revealed that she shared a close bond with Jr NTR as he was the only Tollywood star she knew at that point. The Vaaranam Aayiram added that rumours of her affair with the young hero indirectly ended her Tollywood career.

    Her Exact Words

    "As I don't know any other Telugu hero then, I got close to NTR, but there is nothing more than friendship between us. But people kept talking about Sameera-NTR as an affair and that led to issues at my home, due to which, I've kept out of Tollywood." (sic)

    She Added

    Sameera went on to praise Jr NTR and added that he is an awesome individual as he has no insecurities.

    "I'm good friend to NTR and happy for his position now. He's one hero who doesn't have any insecurity with anyone, and currently working with another star hero (Ram Charan)," she added.

    Work Matters

    On the work front, Jr NTR is currently working on SS Rajamouli's RRR that features Ram Charan as the parallel lead. The film revolves around the fictional exploits of two real-life freedom fighters and has a patriotic feel to it. The movie features Alia Bhatt as the female lead and marks her Tollywood debut. Bollywood star Ajay Devgn too is a part of the cast. RRR is slated to hit screens next year, however, it might get delayed due to a variety of issues.

    Sameera Reddy Went Into DEPRESSION After Being Ridiculed For Post-Pregnancy Weight!

