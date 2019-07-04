Rumours Of Affair With Jr NTR Ended My Tollywood Career, Says This Actress

Sameera Reddy Makes A Confession

During a recent interview with a leading website, actress Sameera Reddy revealed that she shared a close bond with Jr NTR as he was the only Tollywood star she knew at that point. The Vaaranam Aayiram added that rumours of her affair with the young hero indirectly ended her Tollywood career.

Her Exact Words

"As I don't know any other Telugu hero then, I got close to NTR, but there is nothing more than friendship between us. But people kept talking about Sameera-NTR as an affair and that led to issues at my home, due to which, I've kept out of Tollywood." (sic)

She Added

Sameera went on to praise Jr NTR and added that he is an awesome individual as he has no insecurities.

"I'm good friend to NTR and happy for his position now. He's one hero who doesn't have any insecurity with anyone, and currently working with another star hero (Ram Charan)," she added.

Work Matters

On the work front, Jr NTR is currently working on SS Rajamouli's RRR that features Ram Charan as the parallel lead. The film revolves around the fictional exploits of two real-life freedom fighters and has a patriotic feel to it. The movie features Alia Bhatt as the female lead and marks her Tollywood debut. Bollywood star Ajay Devgn too is a part of the cast. RRR is slated to hit screens next year, however, it might get delayed due to a variety of issues.