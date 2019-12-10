S Thaman's Sweet Reply To A Mahesh Babu Fan After Ala Vaikunthapurramloo Teaser Glimpse Gets Beaten!

Yesterday (December 11, 2019), Telugu movie buffs got twin surprises with Ala Vaikunthapurramloo's teaser glimpse and Sarileru Neekevvaru's second song 'Suryudivo Chandrudivo' hitting online circuits within an hour of each other. Both opened to a grand reception on social media.

This morning, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo's director Trivikram Srinivas tweeted saying that the film's teaser glimpse was trending at the top spot on YouTube India. Later, S Thaman, the movie's music director also tweeted, revealing the same information and conveying that he is eagerly awaiting for the teaser's release. However, a Twitter user came up with a reply to S Thaman's tweet. He revealed that Suryudivo Chandrudivo song is now trending at the top spot on YouTube.

S Thaman went on to win the hearts of everyone by replying to this tweet, which he didn't ignore. Through his reply, the music director showed his love and admiration for Superstar Mahesh Babu, who plays the lead role in Sarileru Neekevvaru. "Very very happy for our #superstar brother ♥️," S Thaman wrote on his Twitter as his reply to the comment regarding Sarileru Neekevvaru's song.

Suryodivo Chandrudivo song, which released at 5:04 PM yesterday (December 09, 2019), has already garnered over 3.4 million views on YouTube. At the same time, the song has also garnered around 178K likes.

Ala Vaikunthapurramloo's teaser glimpse has left fans pretty much impressed, upping the expectations of the teaser, which will make its online release tomorrow (December 11, 2019). The glimpse has already garnered over 1.4 Million views and continues to make an impact in the online circuits. Meanwhile, three songs from the film, set to tune by S Thaman, has already created waves among music lovers. Now, all eyes are on the teaser, which is also expected to set some records straight away.

