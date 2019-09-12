Saaho AP And TS Box Office Closing Collections: Prabhas Starrer Flops In Telugu States

Saaho AP And TS Box Office Verdict

Saaho's AP and TS theatrical rights were valued at Rs 125 crore, which means that the film has recovered around 63 per cent of the initial investment. As such, it is a big flop in the Telugu states.

Finer Deets

Saaho fared pretty well in Nizam, opening better than Baahubali 2. It, however, did not make much of an impact in most of the other areas including the dreaded Ceeded area.

Nothing Surprising!

Saaho was promoted as a Hindi film and featured several Bollywood stars in key roles. The songs too had a distinct Punjabi flavour, which strengthened this perception. In fact, most fans treated the Telugu version as a 'dubbed' film rather than a straight one. As such, nothing is surprising about Saaho not doing well in the Telugu market.

Will Saaho Debacle Affect Prabhas?

Saaho has fared exceptionally well in the Hindi belt and has established Prabhas as a pan-India star. As such, many feel that the film's lacklustre run in the Telugu states is unlikely to affect Darling's fan following. It might, however, encourage him to target the Hindi market rather than the Telugu one with his future releases.

The Way Ahead...

With Saaho in the past, Prabhas is all set to turn his attention to his film with Radha Krishna, rumoured to be titled 'Jaan'. The movie, featuring Pooja Hegde as the leading lady, is likely to arrive in theatres in 2020.