Saaho AP And TS Box Office Collections (4 Days): Prabhas's Film Has A Good Extended First Weekend

Darling Mania Runs Wild

According to a leading website, Saaho collected Rs 66 crore at the AP/TS box office and ended its extended first weekend on a fantastic note. The film's AP/TS theatrical rights are valued at Rs 125 crore, which means that it has recovered nearly 50 per cent of the investment in 4 days flat.

Saaho Rules Nizam

Saaho raked in Rs 23 crore in Nizam in 4 days and emerged as the top choice of the masses. The film has handsomely crushed Baahubali 2 in the key market, which proves that brand Prabhas is bigger than ever before. Saaho is, however, struggling in Ceeded.

The SS Rajamouli Connect

The general feeling is that Saaho has clicked with fans because of Prabhas's pan-India appeal. As 'Darling' became a household name because of the Baahubali series, the 'running joke is that SS Rajamouli is responsible for Saaho setting the ticket window on fire.

Saaho Overcomes The Negative Buzz

Saaho failed to impress critics, who called it an underwhelming attempt at storytelling while ripping apart its 'weak' screenplay. As such, the WOM is quite negative. Luckily, Saaho has overcome the negativity and proved that Prabhas's fan following knows no limits.

The Real Test Begins

Saaho is likely to witness a drop in collections today (September 3, 2019) as its extended weekend is over. It is, however, still likely to remain the king of the box office in the urban areas. Either way, the next few days are going to decide its fate.

So, will Saaho beat the odds and continue its historic run at the box office? Comments, please!