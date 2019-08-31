Saaho AP And TS Box Office Collections (Day 1): An Epic Start For The Prabhas Starrer
Prabhas, who became a household name when Baahubali 2 opened to a thunderous response at the box office, is back with Saaho that hit screens yesterday (August 30, 2019) and took social media by storm. The film, touted to be an action-thriller, has been shot against an impressive budget and this makes it an important movie for all concerned. Now, the Saaho Day 1 AP and TS box office report is out and it seems that Prabhas has hit the jackpot. The Sujeeth-directed movie has collected a share of Rs 35.7 crore and emerged as the top choice of 'die-hard fans'.
The Finer Deets
Saaho opened on a fantastic note with most shows witnessing nearly 100 per cent occupancy. The film remained stable throughout the day, which worked in its favour. The general feeling is that the actual collections are going to be higher than expected if offline sales as up to the mark.
Rules Nizam
Saaho has taken an exceptionally good opening in Nizam, which bears testimony to Prabhas's star power. It collected a share of around Rs 9.41 crore and beat Baahubali 2 in style. The film has also fared pretty well in areas such as Ceded and Bheemavaram as well.
The WOM Is Mixed
Unlike Baahubali 2, Saaho has received mixed reviews, much to the surprise of Prabhas fans. Most critics have praised the ‘Young Rebel Star' while slamming the weak screenplay. The second half, in particular, has been criticised for featuring too many twists. As such, the WOM is not too positive, which might create a problem for Saaho in the long run.
The Road Ahead
Saaho is likely to witness a good jump in collections today (August 31, 2019) as it's the first Saturday. Given Prabhas's stardom, the movie should have a good Sunday (September 1, 2019). The Ganesha Chaturthi holiday is likely to help it have a solid Monday (September 2, 2019) as well.