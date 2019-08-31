English
    Saaho AP And TS Box Office Collections (Day 1): An Epic Start For The Prabhas Starrer

    Prabhas, who became a household name when Baahubali 2 opened to a thunderous response at the box office, is back with Saaho that hit screens yesterday (August 30, 2019) and took social media by storm. The film, touted to be an action-thriller, has been shot against and impressive budget and this makes it an important movie for all concerned. Now, the Saaho Day 1 AP and TS box office report is out and it seems that Prabhas has hit the jackpot. The Sujeeth-directed movie has reportedly collected a share of Rs 31 crore and emerged as the top choice of 'die-hard fans'.

    The Finer Deets

    Saaho opened on a fantastic note with most shows witnessing nearly 100 per cent occupancy. The film remains stable throughout the day, which worked in its favour. The general feeling is that the actual collections are going to be higher than expected it offline sales as up to the mark.

    Rules Nizam

    Saaho has taken an exceptionally good opening in Nizam, which bears testimony to Prabhas' star power. The buzz is that it collect a share of around Rs 10 crore and beat Baahubali 2 in style. The film has also fared pretty well in areas such as Ceded and Bheemavaram as well.

    The WOM Is Mixed

    Unlike Baahubali 2, Saaho has received mixed reviews much to the surprise of Prabhas fans. Most critics have praised the ‘Young Rebel Star' while slamming the weak screenplay. The second half, in particular has been criticised for featuring too many twists. As such, the WOM is not too positive, which might create a problem for Saaho in the long run.

    The Road Ahead

    Saaho is likely to witness a good jump in collections today (August 31, 2019) as it's the first Saturday. Given Prabhas's stardom, the movie should have a good Sunday (September 1, 2019). The Ganesha Chaturthi holiday is likely to help it have a solid Monday (September 2, 2019) as well.

