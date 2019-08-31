Saaho AP And TS Box Office Collections (Day 1): An Epic Start For The Prabhas Starrer

The Finer Deets

Saaho opened on a fantastic note with most shows witnessing nearly 100 per cent occupancy. The film remained stable throughout the day, which worked in its favour. The general feeling is that the actual collections are going to be higher than expected if offline sales as up to the mark.

#Saaho Day 1 Shares

Nizam - 9.41Cr

Ceeded - 4.7Cr

Guntur - 4.7cr

Krishna - 2.51cr

UA - 3.77cr

East - 4.45Cr

West - 3.6Cr

Nellore - 2.56Cr

Day 1 Total - 35.70Cr(All time Non BB RECORD) #Prabhas, #SaahoInCinemas — T2BLive.COM® (@t2blive) August 31, 2019

Rules Nizam

Saaho has taken an exceptionally good opening in Nizam, which bears testimony to Prabhas's star power. It collected a share of around Rs 9.41 crore and beat Baahubali 2 in style. The film has also fared pretty well in areas such as Ceded and Bheemavaram as well.

The WOM Is Mixed

Unlike Baahubali 2, Saaho has received mixed reviews, much to the surprise of Prabhas fans. Most critics have praised the ‘Young Rebel Star' while slamming the weak screenplay. The second half, in particular, has been criticised for featuring too many twists. As such, the WOM is not too positive, which might create a problem for Saaho in the long run.

The Road Ahead

Saaho is likely to witness a good jump in collections today (August 31, 2019) as it's the first Saturday. Given Prabhas's stardom, the movie should have a good Sunday (September 1, 2019). The Ganesha Chaturthi holiday is likely to help it have a solid Monday (September 2, 2019) as well.