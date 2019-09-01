Saaho AP And TS Box Office Collections (Day 2): Prabhas Mania Runs Wild

Rock Solid!

There was a significant dip in collections in the Ceded area, however, Saaho remained unstoppable in other major centres. All in all, several shows witnessed good occupancy, which created a great of buzz on social media. The actual collections might be higher than expected if the offline sales exceed expectations.

Saaho Beats The Odds

Despite being trolled by detractors, Saaho seems to have clicked with the Gen Y audience especially in the big cities, which proves that Prabhas is the top pick of ‘die-hard fans'. The consensus is that the film has managed to beat the odds due to its top-notch action sequences.

Prabhas Beats The Bias

The general feeling is that Saaho is a Hindi film ‘dubbed' in Telugu, which carters to the sensibilities of the Bollywood audience. The songs too have a distinct Punjabi touch, which alienated Tollywood fans. Luckily, Prabhas's stardom seems to have overshadowed these issues, helping Saaho wreak havoc at the ticket window.

The Road Ahead…

Saaho is set to have a monstrous Sunday (September 1, 2019), which might help it shatter a few records. The film will probably remain unstoppable on Monday (September 2, 2019) because of the Ganesha Chaturthi holiday. As such, it be able to recover a significant part of the investment (Rs 125 crore) by the end of its extended first weekend. All in all, Prabhas mania is set to run wild like never before.