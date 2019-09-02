Saaho AP And TS Box Office Collections (Day 3): Prabhas Starrer Continues Its Splendid Run

Day 3 AP And TS Collections

According to reports, Saaho remained strong in most areas, barring a few mass centres and this proves shows that it has clicked with the target audience. It also did exceptionally well in the big cities, which suggests that the urban audience is in love with the Sujeeth-directed movie.

The Finer Deets

Saaho did well in Nizam on Day 3 and collected a solid amount. In fact, it has already outperformed Baahubali 2 in the key area, which bears testimony to Prabhas's star power. However, it is struggling in Ceded where it might not touch the breakeven mark when all is said and done.

All Is Well!

The Pawan Kalyan starrer Agnyaathavaasi had opened pretty well at the box office during Sankranti 2018 before collapsing big time. Many feared that Saaho too would meet a similar fate due to the mixed reviews. However, the film's sensational performance on Day 2 and Day 3 proves that all is well.

The SS Rajamouli Factor

The general feeling is that Saaho has managed to exceed expectations due to Prabhas's stardom and mass appeal. As Baahubali 2 made him a household name many feel SS Rajamouli is indirectly responsible for Saaho's enviable run at the ticket window.

The Real Test Is Set To Begin

Saaho is set to have a good ‘First Monday' because of Ganesha Chaturthi. However, it will face its first real test on Tuesday (September 4, 2019). As the WOM is not healthy the collections might drop big time after the extended weekend.