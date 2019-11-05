Saaho's Box Office Collections Are Fake? Latest Claim Goes Viral!

Saaho was a big-budget movie with huge stakes involved in it. The film, which released in multiple languages couldn't satisfy the Telugu audiences but it managed to impress the Hindi viewers. The Hindi version of the movie emerged as one among the top-grossing films of Bollywood in 2019 so far. However, the latest claim by KRK has garnered the attention of Prabhas fans and Telugu movie buffs as well. Saaho has reportedly found a place in the list of Bollywood movies that projected fake collections.

According to the list, the projected collection of Saaho's Hindi version was around Rs 143 crore in its final run. However, the report claims that the actual collection was just Rs 126 crore. Going by the report, there was 13% inflation in the collections. However, the authenticity of this report is not known completely. Varied opinions are doing the rounds on Twitter upon the same.

Nevertheless, there is no denying the fact that Saaho's Hindi version managed to make a huge impact in Bollywood. The film performed at par with the expectations and Prabhas's next outing in Bollywood after Baahubali series of movies turned out to be good. His fans were happy to see him a full-blown action entertainer, which used the star power in him.

If the report is anything to go by, Saaho's Telugu version and Hindi version would have collected almost similar figures. However, Saaho's Hindi version managed to emerge as a big hit, considering the pre-release business that the film had done.

As far as the worldwide collections of the movie are concerned, Saaho is considered to be one among the top-grossing Indian movies of 2019 so far. Earlier, reports had surfaced that the movie collected above Rs 424 crore in its final run at the worldwide box office. Saaho, directed by Sujeeth, also featured Shraddha Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arun Vijay, Chunkey Pandey etc., in important roles.