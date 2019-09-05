English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Saaho Box Office Collections (Day 6): A Dull Day For The Prabhas Starrer!

    By
    |

    Saaho, starring Prabhas in the lead role is seemingly finding it hard to secure good marks for weekdays test. On Tuesday, Saaho witnessed a major drop in collections and the case of the film on Wednesday was no different. If reports doing the rounds are anything to go by, Saaho had yet another dull day at the box office with the collections going further down. According to Twitter reports, Saaho is expected to have collected a share of around Rs 6 crore on its sixth day at the worldwide box office. Read Saaho box office collections (Day 6) report to know more.

    AP/TS Collections

    AP/TS Collections

    Saaho's collections faced another major dip in AP/TS regions. The occupancy rates for the film in many of the major centres were less. It is being said that the film might have collected around Rs 2 crore share on its sixth day from AP/TS regions.

    Hindi Version Continues Its Good Run

    Hindi Version Continues Its Good Run

    However, the Hindi version of Saaho continues its good show at the box office and the Prabhas starrer has already gone past the Rs 100 crore net mark. If the reports are anything to go by, Saaho's Hindi version is expected to have collected around Rs 6 crore net on day 6.

    Tamil And Malayalam Versions

    Tamil And Malayalam Versions

    Saaho's Tamil and Malayalam versions have made no major impact at the box office. These versions couldn't garner a gigantic opening like the other versions. According to reports, the collections of these versions have further dipped during weekdays. Reports suggest that the film collected a share of around Rs 1 crore from the rest of the regions, including overseas centres on day 6.

    Worldwide Gross

    Worldwide Gross

    Nevertheless, Saaho has minted huge money at the box office. Now, if the latest reports are anything to go by, the movie has gone past the Rs 350 crore mark at the worldwide box office, which is again a big achievement.

    More SAAHO News

    Read more about: saaho prabhas
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue