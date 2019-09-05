Saaho Box Office Collections (Day 6): A Dull Day For The Prabhas Starrer!

AP/TS Collections

Saaho's collections faced another major dip in AP/TS regions. The occupancy rates for the film in many of the major centres were less. It is being said that the film might have collected around Rs 2 crore share on its sixth day from AP/TS regions.

Hindi Version Continues Its Good Run

However, the Hindi version of Saaho continues its good show at the box office and the Prabhas starrer has already gone past the Rs 100 crore net mark. If the reports are anything to go by, Saaho's Hindi version is expected to have collected around Rs 6 crore net on day 6.

Tamil And Malayalam Versions

Saaho's Tamil and Malayalam versions have made no major impact at the box office. These versions couldn't garner a gigantic opening like the other versions. According to reports, the collections of these versions have further dipped during weekdays. Reports suggest that the film collected a share of around Rs 1 crore from the rest of the regions, including overseas centres on day 6.

Worldwide Gross

Nevertheless, Saaho has minted huge money at the box office. Now, if the latest reports are anything to go by, the movie has gone past the Rs 350 crore mark at the worldwide box office, which is again a big achievement.