Saaho Box Office Failure: Prabhas Is The Most Affected?

Saaho's lacklustre performance at the box office is definitely not good news for the Telugu film industry. The film, which has been projected as the most-expensive Telugu movies of all-time couldn't rake in the expected collections. Now, if some of the reports that have come up are anything to go by, Prabhas is the most affected with the poor show of Saaho at the box office. Reportedly, Prabhas won't receive any salary for this much-hyped movie.

According to a source quoted in Freepressjournal.in, Prabha has signed as a guarantor of Rs 50 crore, which the producers have reportedly borrowed from the market for this big movie. It is being reported that Prabhas may have to do some more films for free if Saaho has failed to generate the necessary revenue at the box office.

"The interest amount on the film is Rs 78 crore. Prabhas will probably not get a rupee. Instead he will have to be responsible for the money that has been borrowed," the source has been quoted as saying by the media. Reportedly, the source also mentioned that UV productions are planning to sell some of their properties so as to pay back the amount.

It has been three weeks since the release of Saaho, and the Telugu version of the film has not performed up to expectations. On the other hand, the Hindi version has performed exceptionally well and has emerged as a super-hit in the concerned centres. The Tamil and Malayalam versions of the film also failed to make any significant impact at the box office. According to reports, Saaho's budget is in excess of Rs 350 crore and there are very less chances for the film to have made profits from its theatrical run.

Saaho has been directed by Sujeeth and produced under UV Creations banner.