Saaho Box Office Recovery Percentage: How Well Did The Prabhas Starrer Perform In Various Regions?

AP/TS Regions

As everyone knows, the Telugu version did excellent pre-release business and reportedly, the movie has managed to collect a share of around Rs 80 crore. According to the latest report, the recovery of Saaho from AP/TS is around 63 per cent and hence it has been termed a disaster.

In North India

Saaho's Hindi version had a supreme run in North India with the audiences lapping up the visual spectacle. The Prabhas starrer collected around Rs 150 crore and turned out to be a superhit as its recovery is around 125 per cent in that region.

In Tamil Nadu

There were a lot of expectations from the Tamil version of Saaho, but it ended up a huge disaster at the box office. Reportedly, the recovery of Saaho in Tamil Nadu was a meagre 25.5 per cent, which is the lowest among the lot and hence, ending up a huge disaster.

In Kerala

Prabhas enjoys a huge fan following in Kerala post-Baahubali but Saaho failed to capitalise on that as the movie received bad reviews. Reportedly, Saaho managed to recover only 40 per cent of the investment in Kerala.

In Karnataka

All four different versions of Saaho released in Karnataka with Hindi and Telugu versions ruling the roost. Saaho failed to capitalise on the good start and its recovery percentage is around 57.1.