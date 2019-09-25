Saaho Box Office Recovery Percentage: How Well Did The Prabhas Starrer Perform In Various Regions?
Saaho hit theatres with never-before-seen hype and hoopla. The Prabhas starrer came with much hype as it was among the most expensive films to hit the marquee, but also since 'Darling' was returning to the screen after the monstrous Baahubali series. It was released in four different languages - Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam. The film had a direct release in Telugu and Hindi whereas the movie was dubbed into Tamil and Malayalam. It got an equally big release in the various states. The film has almost concluded its run in theatres across the globe and a recent Twitter report talks about the recovery percentage of the movie in various regions. Read Saaho box office recovery report to know more.
AP/TS Regions
As everyone knows, the Telugu version did excellent pre-release business and reportedly, the movie has managed to collect a share of around Rs 80 crore. According to the latest report, the recovery of Saaho from AP/TS is around 63 per cent and hence it has been termed a disaster.
In North India
Saaho's Hindi version had a supreme run in North India with the audiences lapping up the visual spectacle. The Prabhas starrer collected around Rs 150 crore and turned out to be a superhit as its recovery is around 125 per cent in that region.
In Tamil Nadu
There were a lot of expectations from the Tamil version of Saaho, but it ended up a huge disaster at the box office. Reportedly, the recovery of Saaho in Tamil Nadu was a meagre 25.5 per cent, which is the lowest among the lot and hence, ending up a huge disaster.
In Kerala
Prabhas enjoys a huge fan following in Kerala post-Baahubali but Saaho failed to capitalise on that as the movie received bad reviews. Reportedly, Saaho managed to recover only 40 per cent of the investment in Kerala.
In Karnataka
All four different versions of Saaho released in Karnataka with Hindi and Telugu versions ruling the roost. Saaho failed to capitalise on the good start and its recovery percentage is around 57.1.