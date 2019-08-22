Saaho Box Office: Why Is Prabhas Very Nervous About The Results

He Feels The Jitters

Saaho is a big-budget venture and the team has been in the making of this film since the past couple of years. While speaking about Saaho, Prabhas went on to mention that he has already started to have jitters.

Anxious About The Box-Office Results

Meanwhile, Prabhas also commented about the hard work that the entire team has put in and his hopes that the efforts will pay off. "Saaho is a result of relentless hard work and blood and sweat of hundreds of people over the past 2 years. I am quite anxious about the film's result and I hope our hard work pays off in the end," the actor reportedly said. (sic)

The Prospects

Saaho holds huge prospects at the box office. The film will be getting a solo release in all the languages and that speaks volumes about the capacity of Saaho to take the box office by storm. A huge opening is guaranteed for the film.

Day 1 Prediction

Meanwhile, quite a few reports have also come up regarding the opening day box office collections of the movie in AP/TS regions, where it will be making a record release. One of the reports says that the film would collect around Rs 37 crore from AP/TS regions.