    Saaho Box Office: Why Is Prabhas Very Nervous About The Results

    By
    |

    Saaho is coming to theatres as a film, which could take the box office by storm. The promotion works for the movie is in full swing and it seems like Prabhas is quite nervous about the film's result at the box office. If reports are to be believed, Prabhas himself revealed his nervousness about the film, during a promotional interview held recently. Read to know the full details regarding this here.

    He Feels The Jitters

    He Feels The Jitters

    Saaho is a big-budget venture and the team has been in the making of this film since the past couple of years. While speaking about Saaho, Prabhas went on to mention that he has already started to have jitters.

    Anxious About The Box-Office Results

    Anxious About The Box-Office Results

    Meanwhile, Prabhas also commented about the hard work that the entire team has put in and his hopes that the efforts will pay off. "Saaho is a result of relentless hard work and blood and sweat of hundreds of people over the past 2 years. I am quite anxious about the film's result and I hope our hard work pays off in the end," the actor reportedly said. (sic)

    The Prospects

    The Prospects

    Saaho holds huge prospects at the box office. The film will be getting a solo release in all the languages and that speaks volumes about the capacity of Saaho to take the box office by storm. A huge opening is guaranteed for the film.

    Day 1 Prediction

    Day 1 Prediction

    Meanwhile, quite a few reports have also come up regarding the opening day box office collections of the movie in AP/TS regions, where it will be making a record release. One of the reports says that the film would collect around Rs 37 crore from AP/TS regions.

    Saaho is exactly a week away from its release in theatres and it would release on August 30, 2019. Let us wait for the film's arrival in theatres and the impact that the movie would go on to create at the box office.

