Saaho Closing Box Office Collections (Worldwide): 2nd Biggest Disaster Of Telugu Film Industry!

In AP/TS Regions

After a record-breaking start, Saaho slowed down very much during the weekdays in AP/TS regions. The film couldn't regain the pace in the second weekend as well. According to reports, the film collected a share of Rs 118 crore (gross) and a share of Rs 79.41 crore from Telugu speaking regions.

Overseas Collections

Telugu version of Saaho couldn't enjoy a great outing at the overseas regions as well. If reports are to be believed, the Prabhas starrer minted a share of around Rs 14.6 crore from places outside India.

Total Worldwide Collections

According to reports that have come up, Saaho's Telugu version has managed to collect a gross of Rs 172.3 crore from its run at the worldwide box office and the share of the film stands at Rs 106 crore.

Recovery Percentage

Saaho's budget was huge and the film had done a huge pre-release business across the globe. If the latest reports are anything to go by, the recovery percentage of Saaho's Telugu version is around 62%.

Second Biggest Disaster

One of the reports that have come up claims that Saaho has turned out to be the second biggest disaster of the Telugu film industry after Agnyaathavaasi, in terms of the magnitude of loss incurred.