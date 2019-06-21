English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Saaho: Controversial Critic Makes Shocking Remark About Prabhas Starrer

    By Lekhaka
    |

    In 2017, actor Prabhas became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when Baahubali 2 opened to a thunderous response at the box office and impressed most movie buffs. The SS Rajamouli-directed magnum opus featured 'Darling' in two different avatars and made him a global sensation. With Baahubali 2 in the past, Prabhas is currently awaiting the release of Saaho, one of the biggest movies of the year. The film's teaser released a few days ago and it became a rage in no time.

    Now, Saaho is in the limelight for a surprising reason. Self-proclaimed film critic and actor Kamaal R Khan recently sent out a tweet praising the film and said that it has the potential to be a hit.

    Saaho

    "I confirm that #Saaho will become a hit and Prabhas will become one of the big star in the Bollywood also. It's really very good that Bollywood will get one super star who is equally popular in south also," he added.

    Interestingly, in a previous tweet, KRK had said that Saaho would be a flop, which upset fans big time

    "Film #Saaho will be releasing on 15th August 2019. And it will be one of the biggest disasters of #TSeries! Because the budget is 250Cr!," KRK tweeted.

    It seems that Saaho mania has forced KRK to make a U Turn.

    Saaho, directed by Sujeeth, is an action-thriller and features Prabhas in a stylish new avatar. The film stars Bollywood's Shraddha Kapoor as the leading lady and marks her Tollywood debut. A while ago, the Billa hero had revealed that Shraddha has a key role in Saaho.

    "Her character is not just like coming and going or just there for the songs. The character is very important and adds a lot of weight to the story," Prabhas had added.

    So, are you looking forward to the 'action entertainer' Saaho? Tell us in the space below.

    Saaho Worldwide Pre-release Business: Prabhas Crushes All Competition In Style

    More SAAHO News

    Read more about: saaho prabhas
    Story first published: Friday, June 21, 2019, 18:24 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 21, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue