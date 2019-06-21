Saaho: Controversial Critic Makes Shocking Remark About Prabhas Starrer

In 2017, actor Prabhas became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when Baahubali 2 opened to a thunderous response at the box office and impressed most movie buffs. The SS Rajamouli-directed magnum opus featured 'Darling' in two different avatars and made him a global sensation. With Baahubali 2 in the past, Prabhas is currently awaiting the release of Saaho, one of the biggest movies of the year. The film's teaser released a few days ago and it became a rage in no time.

Now, Saaho is in the limelight for a surprising reason. Self-proclaimed film critic and actor Kamaal R Khan recently sent out a tweet praising the film and said that it has the potential to be a hit.

"I confirm that #Saaho will become a hit and Prabhas will become one of the big star in the Bollywood also. It's really very good that Bollywood will get one super star who is equally popular in south also," he added.

Interestingly, in a previous tweet, KRK had said that Saaho would be a flop, which upset fans big time

"Film #Saaho will be releasing on 15th August 2019. And it will be one of the biggest disasters of #TSeries! Because the budget is 250Cr!," KRK tweeted.

It seems that Saaho mania has forced KRK to make a U Turn.

Saaho, directed by Sujeeth, is an action-thriller and features Prabhas in a stylish new avatar. The film stars Bollywood's Shraddha Kapoor as the leading lady and marks her Tollywood debut. A while ago, the Billa hero had revealed that Shraddha has a key role in Saaho.

"Her character is not just like coming and going or just there for the songs. The character is very important and adds a lot of weight to the story," Prabhas had added.

