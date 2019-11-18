Saaho's Director To Team Up With Sharwanand?

Saaho, the Prabhas starrer hit theatres as one among the biggest releases of all-time. Young film-maker Sujeeth helmed this project, which is one among the costliest movies of all-time. Prabhas' much-awaited film was the second directorial venture of Sujeeth and now, reports have come up regarding the director's next movie. Reports doing the rounds reveal that Sujeeth might join hands with Sharwanand next.

Interestingly, Sujeeth's first directorial venture had featured Sharwanand in the lead role. The 2014 movie titled as Run Raja Raun had featured Sharwanand in the lead role and it had emerged as a huge success at the box office. It would be great to see the actor-director combo back with yet another good film.

However, no official announcement has come up regarding Sujeeth and Sharwanan's next movie. Meanwhile, Sharwanand is busy with the works of his next film which is the remake of Tamil movie 96. At the same time, he has also signed another film titled as Sreekaram.

As far as Sujeeth is concerned, he had a mixed outing with Saaho. While he was praised for how he handled the huge canvas, he was criticised for the screenplay of the film, which lacked innovation.

Saaho didn't get positive response from Telugu audiences. At the same time, the Prabhas starrer emerged as a humungous hit in Bollywood. The film emerged as one among the top-grossing movies of Bollywood in 2019 so far. According to reports, Saaho has collected over Rs 424 crore gross at the worldwide box office.