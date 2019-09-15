Saaho Effect: Prabhas Gives Strict Warning To Makers Of Prabhas 20?

Prabhas recently became the talk of the town due to Saaho, which opened to a terrific response at the box office on August 30, 2019. The film, directed by Sujeeth, failed to impress critics, and this affected its performance once the initial buzz died down. While the Hindi version of Saaho overcome the negative reviews, its Telugu counterpart could not break-even as it did not match the preferences of the Tollywood audience. Now, with this setback behind him, Prabhas has asked makers of Prabhas 20 to ensure that it has enough nativity to satisfy Tollywood fans.

The buzz is that following Prabhas's request, Prabhas 20 will not feature songs with a Punjabi flavor. Moreover, it is likely to have Tollywood actors, as opposed to Bollywood ones, in key roles. Many fans also feel that the makers will try to market the film as a straight movie rather than a 'dubbed' one, which did not happen with Saaho.

Prabhas has, however, made it clear that the budget of Prabhas 20 will not be reduced under any circumstances.

In case, you did not know, Prabhas 20 is a romantic drama that features Prabhas in a new avatar. The film, helmed by 'Jil' Radha Krishna, stars Pooja Hegde as the leading lady, marking her collaboration with 'Darling'.

Recently, it was rumored that Prabhas 20 had been titled 'Jaan'. However, the makers soon clarified that the news was incorrect.

Meanwhile, the grapevine suggests that Prabhas will be seen shirtless in a few crucial scenes in Prabhas 20, and has already started working out in order to get the right look. If this is indeed the case, then the film might turn out to be a feast for Prabhas fans. Prabhas 20 will be shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi, which makes it a crucial project for all concerned.

