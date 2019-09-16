English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Saaho Fails To Beat Bharat Ane Nenu; All Eyes Are on Sye Raa Now!

    By
    |

    Saaho, the big-budget venture that released on August 30, 2019, was expected to shatter all the existing non-Baahubali records at the box office. While it managed to do that in many centres, it felt short from creating a new record in certain other centres. Now, according to latest reports that have come in, Saaho has failed to beat the record set by Bharat Ane Nenu in Australia box office. According to reports, Bharat Ane Nenu continues to hold the non-Baahubali record for highest-grossing Telugu movie in Australia. Read to know full details regarding this.'

    Saaho's Collections In Australia

    Saaho's Collections In Australia

    Saaho had made a big release in Australia and the film had got a fine start out there. However, the film couldn't maintain good momentum later on. Reports suggest that the movie has minted around A$1M from Australia box office but including all the different versions.

    Saaho's Hindi Version

    Saaho's Hindi Version

    If reports that are doing the rounds on Twitter are anything to go by, Saaho's Hindi version had collected the maximum at Australia box office. Telugu and Tamil versions had collected in comparison to the Hindi version.

    Bharat Ane Nenu's Big Record

    Bharat Ane Nenu's Big Record

    According to reports, Bharat Ane Nenu continues to be the top-grossing Telugu movie at Australia box office. Reportedly, the Mahesh Babu starrer achieved this major record just with the Telugu version alone, which collected around A$ .5M gross.

    Will Sye Raa Bag The Record?

    Will Sye Raa Bag The Record?

    Well, Saaho has failed to garner the non-Baahubali record in Australia. Now, all eyes are on Sye Raa, the upcoming big-budget venture, which is capable of smashing all existing record. Let us wait and see whether the Chiranjeevi starrer could achieve that.

    Meanwhile, Baahubali 2 stands high in the list of records and the film had collected around A$4.5 M in the final run. With some great reviews, Sye Raa could probably overtake that record as well.

    More SAAHO News

    Read more about: saaho bharat ane nenu sye raa
    Story first published: Monday, September 16, 2019, 13:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 16, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue