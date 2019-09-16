Saaho Fails To Beat Bharat Ane Nenu; All Eyes Are on Sye Raa Now!

Saaho's Collections In Australia

Saaho had made a big release in Australia and the film had got a fine start out there. However, the film couldn't maintain good momentum later on. Reports suggest that the movie has minted around A$1M from Australia box office but including all the different versions.

Saaho's Hindi Version

If reports that are doing the rounds on Twitter are anything to go by, Saaho's Hindi version had collected the maximum at Australia box office. Telugu and Tamil versions had collected in comparison to the Hindi version.

Bharat Ane Nenu's Big Record

According to reports, Bharat Ane Nenu continues to be the top-grossing Telugu movie at Australia box office. Reportedly, the Mahesh Babu starrer achieved this major record just with the Telugu version alone, which collected around A$ .5M gross.

Will Sye Raa Bag The Record?

Well, Saaho has failed to garner the non-Baahubali record in Australia. Now, all eyes are on Sye Raa, the upcoming big-budget venture, which is capable of smashing all existing record. Let us wait and see whether the Chiranjeevi starrer could achieve that.