Saaho Fails To Beat Bharat Ane Nenu; All Eyes Are on Sye Raa Now!
Saaho, the big-budget venture that released on August 30, 2019, was expected to shatter all the existing non-Baahubali records at the box office. While it managed to do that in many centres, it felt short from creating a new record in certain other centres. Now, according to latest reports that have come in, Saaho has failed to beat the record set by Bharat Ane Nenu in Australia box office. According to reports, Bharat Ane Nenu continues to hold the non-Baahubali record for highest-grossing Telugu movie in Australia. Read to know full details regarding this.'
Saaho's Collections In Australia
Saaho had made a big release in Australia and the film had got a fine start out there. However, the film couldn't maintain good momentum later on. Reports suggest that the movie has minted around A$1M from Australia box office but including all the different versions.
Saaho's Hindi Version
If reports that are doing the rounds on Twitter are anything to go by, Saaho's Hindi version had collected the maximum at Australia box office. Telugu and Tamil versions had collected in comparison to the Hindi version.
Bharat Ane Nenu's Big Record
According to reports, Bharat Ane Nenu continues to be the top-grossing Telugu movie at Australia box office. Reportedly, the Mahesh Babu starrer achieved this major record just with the Telugu version alone, which collected around A$ .5M gross.
Will Sye Raa Bag The Record?
Well, Saaho has failed to garner the non-Baahubali record in Australia. Now, all eyes are on Sye Raa, the upcoming big-budget venture, which is capable of smashing all existing record. Let us wait and see whether the Chiranjeevi starrer could achieve that.
Meanwhile, Baahubali 2 stands high in the list of records and the film had collected around A$4.5 M in the final run. With some great reviews, Sye Raa could probably overtake that record as well.