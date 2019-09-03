Saaho Fails To Beat Bharat Ane Nenu At USA Box Office!

Saaho has already set non-Baahubali records in many of the release centres but the latest reports that have come out reveal that the Prabhas starrer has lagged behind at the USA box off. Reportedly, Saaho has entered the $2M club but it has failed to overtake the non-Baahubali record that Bharat Ane Nenu holds. The Mahesh Babu starrer, which had released in 2018 had made it to the $2M club right within two days of the film's release.

However, the latest reports reveal that the Prabhas starrer Saaho took three days to enter the coveted $1M club at the USA box office. Reportedly, Saaho has entered the $2M including the premieres show collections as well as the total collection from the 3 days of its run at the USA box office.

Hence, the non-Baahubali record for the fastest Telugu movie to reach the $2M club is safe in the hands of Bharat Ane Nenu, which had emerged as one among the major hits of the year 2018.

Mahesh Babu's Srimanthudu, which went past the $2M club on its third day is at the third spot, which is followed by the Ram Charan starrer Rangasthalam, which also took only 3 days to reach the club. On the other hand, the Chiranjeevi starrer Khaidi No. 150 which took 6 days to cross the mark is at the fifth spot when non-Baahubali movies are considered.

However, it is Prabhas who is ruling the top 5 chart when all the movies are considered. Darling star has as many as 3 movies in the top 5 list. Baahubali 2 continues to be the fastest entrant to the $2M club as it breached the mark with its premiere shows alone. Baahubali 1 is at the second spot and had gone past the milestone on the very first day of its release itself.