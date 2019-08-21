English
    Saaho Celebrations Begin: Fans Place 70-Feet Cutout Of Prabhas At An Event

    Ahead of the release of the year's most awaited movie Saaho, fans of the Baahubali star have placed a huge 70-feet cutout of Prabhas during an event in Hyderabad near Ramoji Film City.

    The movie, which also stars Shraddha Kapoor will be released on August 30th. When it comes to movie promotions, the makers of the film have not left any stone unturned. Prabhas has also been travelling all over the country for promotional activities. As part of the promotions, an elaborate pre-release event for Saaho was held at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. What turned out to be the icing on the cake for the event was the cutout. It can be said that the huge crowd who took part in the event was amazed by the 70-foot tall Prabhas's cutout.

    Directed by Sujeeth, Saaho has been making headlines ever since the shooting started. So far, fans have expressed their expectation for the movie after the spellbinding trailer and the songs that have been released so far.

    Saaho has brought together several Bollywood actors, including Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar and Mandira Bedi, to appeal to the audience.

    Publicized to be made on a high Rs 150-crore budget, Sahoo has Sabu Cyril and cinematographer Madhie on board. It is also expected that the film will have astonishing action sequences as international stuntman Kenny Bates is also on board.

    The song 'Psycho Saiyaan' was released on T-Series' in July on YouTube channel in four languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. It is being said that the movie will simultaneously be released in the four languages.

    Read more about: saaho prabhas
