Saaho Finds A Place In The Top 3 Disasters Of Tollywood In Ceeded!

Saaho's Collections In Ceeded

Saaho is now in the third week of run in theatres and according to reports, Saaho will end its run in the Ceeded region with a final share of around Rs 11.4 crore, which is not an impressive number, considering the magnitude of the movie.

A Loss Venture

Saaho had done some terrific pre-release business across AP/TS regions. Reportedly, the rights for the Ceeded region were sold for Rs 25 crore. Now, some reports claim that the film has resulted in a loss of over Rs 13 crore in Ceeded.

A Loss Of Over Rs 10 Crore

At the same time, it is also being said that the Prabhas starrer has turned out to be only the third Telugu movie ever to incur a loss of over Rs 10 crore in Ceeded. According to reports, Agnyaathavaasi and NTR Kathanayakudu are two other films in the list. Meanwhile, Spyder was also another film that incurred a huge loss in Ceeded region.

Saaho AP/TS Collections

Saaho continues its run in some centres in AP/TS regions. However, the film has slowed down heavily in most centres. If reports doing the rounds are anything to go by, the film has minted a share of over Rs 80 crore from AP/TS regions.