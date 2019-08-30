English
    Saaho Full Movie Leaked Online Within Hours Of Its Release

    By Lekhaka
    |

    Saaho, marking Prabhas's return to the big screen after a hiatus, arrived in theatres earlier today (August 30, 2019) amidst much fanfare and clicked with the target audience. The film, helmed by young director Sujeeth, is an action-thriller that revolves around the exploits of a cop. Saaho stars Bollywood diva Shraddha Kapoor as the female lead, which is one of its big highlights. Now, in an unfortunate development, the full movie has been leaked online and is available for 'free download'. The leak has the potential to affect its box office collections, which could spell trouble for Saaho in the long run.

    Meanwhile, Saaho has taken social media by storm. Here are the top tweets.

    Geetha Sravya @GeethaSravya2

    Geetha Sravya @GeethaSravya2

    #Saaho Mindblowing action movie in Indian movie history. You can't even Imagine the 2nd half. Darling never disappoint in action scenes. He is the best for fighting and chasing scenes. Proud to be @prabhas fan

    PRABHAS || Punjabi Psycho Fan ||@prabhasfanhk

    PRABHAS || Punjabi Psycho Fan ||@prabhasfanhk

    Anybody trying 2 bring down #Saaho with their filthy intentions n fake -ve reviews remember that its going 2 have direct impact on yr whosoever idol u follow. Same will get back to your idols who neither have guts nor appeal and right to be a PAN INDIA SUPERSTAR like #Prabhas

    Me_rj @me_rj_tweets

    Me_rj @me_rj_tweets

    #Saaho enjoyed the movie. Darling #Prabhas can make Mass look and feel so real. Wudnt wanna kill the surprise for u all.. but lemme tell u a clue... its Saaho😉😉😉

    @arunvijayno1

    u looked stunning and stylish!! semma!. I equally admired u.

    #Saaho

    SUPER STAR AJITH IN NKP @ASHIQUMAR1

    SUPER STAR AJITH IN NKP @ASHIQUMAR1

    ⁠ ⁠ 2nd Half : 👍 (better than 1st half) with a Racy Screenplay. Excellent Performance by #Prabhas. Actions Sequences with Top-Notch VFX. Overall verdict :- Not worth for dying, one time watchable....

    Prabhas @Prabhas

    Prabhas @Prabhas

    Saahoreview

    #Saaho Movie is BLOCKBUSTER...

    A full pack of of Action, romance, Darama & suspense....Rating:

    Don't trust -ve reviews from Haters...

    Just go and watch this movie on Theater.

    (Social media posts have not been edited)

