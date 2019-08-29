Saaho Inside Talk: Prabhas Starrer To Flop Due To Weak Screenplay?

Low On Content

The buzz is that Saaho is low on content and features a weak screenplay. Moreover, it does not really have an emotional connect and tends to drag a bit.

"Saaho has action episodes, and it doesn't have a strong story to support it," said a critic.

High On Action

However, a distributor offered a different take on Saaho and said that it features at least two solid action sequences, which might leave viewers asking for more.

"There are two terrific action sequences in Saaho, for more than ten minutes. The impact of the film depends on these two action sequences," added the distributor.

Saaho In Trouble?

The general feeling is that Saaho might struggle at the box office if its screenplay is indeed not good enough. The film will most probably open well due to Prabhas's fan following. However, it might run out of steam in Week 1 itself if the WOM is not favourable.

About Saaho

Saaho, marking Prabhas's return to the big screen after a hiatus, is an 'action entertainer' that revolves around the exploits of a stylish cop. Shraddha Kapoor, making her Tollywood debut, plays the female lead and this has grabbed plenty of attention. Jackie Shroff, Kavacham baddie Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arun Vijay and Mandira Bedi too are a part of the cast.

A High Stakes Affair

Saaho, shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi, marks Prabhas's Bollywood debut and this makes it a crucial movie for all concerned.