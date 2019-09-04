Saaho Is Not Getting Support Of Tollywood Stars; Are Negative Reviews The Reason?

Why Is The Silence Shocking?

Tollywood is an industry where celebrities do support each others works. Even in the recent times, we had seen a lot of top celebrities talking about the most recent releases. Films like Evaru, Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya was talked about by many of the top celebrities.

Even For Big-budget Commercial Entertainers

For instance, some of the top money-speinners of the year like Maharshi and F2 were also lauded by fellow celebrities with many of them taking to their respective Twitter accounts to write a few words about the film.

The Reason For Silence

As everyone knows, Saaho opened to extremely negative reviews on day 1 with critics trashing the film. It is being believed that the overdosage of negatve reviews that the film received might be one reason for Tollywood celebrities to stay away from commenting about the film.

The Box Office Numbers

However, the box office numbers do give an altogether different picture about Saaho. The Prabhas starrer has reached unseen heights and even the Telugu version has already hunted down some of the major non-Baahubali records. Saaho has already grossed above 330 crore at the global box office, which is not a simple feat to achieve.