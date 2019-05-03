Saaho: Is Prabhas Unhappy With The Output? Deets Inside!

Prabhas fans across the country are waiting for the Baahubali star's next film, which is Saaho. The multi-lingual big-budget venture directed by film-maker Sujeeth is expected to come out in the latter half of this year.

High hopes have been pinned up on Prabhas's Saaho and some of the unconfirmed reports convey that the shoot of the film might be extended due to some reasons. A recent report by Tollywood.net has in it that the Baahubali star is unhappy with the output and the shoot of the film might be extended further owing to the same.

The report says that according to the sources an unhappy Prabhas has asked directed Sujeeth to make a few changes as well as reshoot some of the sequences. However, there hasn't been any official update or confirmation regarding this.

The Prabhas starrer is one of the much-awaited Indian movies that is capable to break the records of Baahubali. Saaho has been scheduled to release on August 15, 2019 but still, the team is yet to make an official announcement regarding the release date. Along with Prabhas, Saaho also features prominent actors like Shradhdha Kapoor, Arun Vijay, Jackie Shroff, Lal and other actors in important roles.

