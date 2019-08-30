English
    Saaho Live Review: Has Prabhas Managed To Hit The Bullseye Once Again?

    By Staff
    |

    Saaho, one of the biggest Telugu movies of the year, is all set to arrive in theatres today (August 30, 2019) and this has created a great deal of buzz amongst fans. The film, directed by young director Sujeeth, features 'Darling' Prabhas in a stylish new avatar, which is its biggest highlight. Saaho, touted to be an action-thriller, features several fight sequences at par with the ones seen in Hollywood movies, which might make it a feast for the masses.

    The first shows of Saaho are about to begin. Stay tuned for the LIVE review.

    Meanwhile, here are the biggest talking points about Saaho.

    Three In A Row For Prabhas?

    Three In A Row For Prabhas?

    In 2017, Prabhas became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when the SS Rajamouli-directed Baahubali 2 opened to a terrific response at the box office and impressed all and sundry. If Saaho too sets the ticket window on fire, it will help Prabhas get his third consecutive pan-India hit and pulverise his professional rivals

    Prabhas To Conquer Bollywood?

    Prabhas To Conquer Bollywood?

    Saaho has been shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu and marks Prabhas's Bollywood debut. The young actor enjoys a good following in the Hindi belt and this might help the film rake in the moolah and prove that the mass hero is a pan-India star.

    Will Negativity Wreck Saaho?

    Will Negativity Wreck Saaho?

    The general feeling is the makers of Saaho have promoted it as a Hindi movie and ignored the Telugu version. In fact, some fans have even opined that the Telugu songs have a dubbed feel. It remains to be seen whether this negativity affects Saaho in the Telugu states

    Shraddha To Impress Tollywood Fans?

    Shraddha To Impress Tollywood Fans?

    Shraddha Kapoor, a popular name in Bollywood, is making her Tollywood debut with Saaho, which has grabbed a lot of attention. The young diva is likely to be an integral part of the story, which suggests that this could be the ideal Launchpad for her.

    Dual Shades For Prabhas?

    Dual Shades For Prabhas?

    Prabhas impressed movie buffs with his bad boy act in Billa, which clicked with the targwt audience despite receiving mixed reviews. The buzz is that he plays a character with ‘dual shades' in Saaho, which might make the movie a unique experience for ‘die-hard fans'.

    Read more about: saaho prabhas
