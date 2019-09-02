English
    Saaho Mania: Here’s Why The Prabhas Starrer Is A Treat For ‘Die-hard Fans’

    Saaho, the biggest 'action entertainer' of the year, arrived in theatres on Friday (August 30, 2019) and opened to a thunderous response at the box office. However, the Prabhas starrer received mixed to negative talk with trolls attacking it for reasons best known to them. Luckily, this negativity failed to slow down the movie as it grossed nearly Rs 200 crore at the worldwide box office in two days. With 'Darling mania' running wild like never before, here is a look at why Saaho is a paisa vasool entertainer that delivers the goods.

    Top-notch Action Scenes

    Top-notch Action Scenes

    Saaho features quite a few amazing action sequences that are at par with the ones seen in Hollywood movies. The bike scene, featuring Prabhas, is a case in point. Similarly, the action block before the interval too has been executed well and might remind fans of the ‘Fast And Furious' series.

    An Emotional Connect

    An Emotional Connect

    Saaho, however, isn't just about action alone. It has an emotional connect as well. Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas's romantic exchanges add depth to the story. The father sentiment, a key highlight of the second half, too adds a lot of meaning to the on-screen action.

    Prabhas Hits It Out Of The Park

    Prabhas Hits It Out Of The Park

    Prabhas, who became a household name with Baahubali 2, delivers a solid performance that bears testimony to his evolution as an actor. He does full justice to the action scenes and redefines the tenets of reel machismo. The desert scene, in particular, is a treat for those who love hardcore action sequences. Its rawness and intensity leave fans asking for more.

    Everyone Makes An Impact!

    Everyone Makes An Impact!

    Everyone Makes An Impact!

Prabhas, who became a household name with Baahubali 2, delivers a solid performance that bears testimony to his evolution as an actor. He does full justice to the action scenes and redefines the tenets of reel machismo. The desert scene, in particular, is a treat for those who love hardcore action sequences. Its rawness and intensity leave fans asking for more.

