Saaho Mania: Here’s Why The Prabhas Starrer Is A Treat For ‘Die-hard Fans’

Top-notch Action Scenes

Saaho features quite a few amazing action sequences that are at par with the ones seen in Hollywood movies. The bike scene, featuring Prabhas, is a case in point. Similarly, the action block before the interval too has been executed well and might remind fans of the ‘Fast And Furious' series.

An Emotional Connect

Saaho, however, isn't just about action alone. It has an emotional connect as well. Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas's romantic exchanges add depth to the story. The father sentiment, a key highlight of the second half, too adds a lot of meaning to the on-screen action.

Prabhas Hits It Out Of The Park

Prabhas, who became a household name with Baahubali 2, delivers a solid performance that bears testimony to his evolution as an actor. He does full justice to the action scenes and redefines the tenets of reel machismo. The desert scene, in particular, is a treat for those who love hardcore action sequences. Its rawness and intensity leave fans asking for more.

Everyone Makes An Impact!

