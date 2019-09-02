Saaho Mania: Here’s Why The Prabhas Starrer Is A Treat For ‘Die-hard Fans’

Top-notch Action Scenes

Saaho features quite a few amazing action sequences that are at par with the ones seen in Hollywood movies. The bike scene, featuring Prabhas, is a case in point. Similarly, the action block before the interval too has been executed well and might remind fans of the ‘Fast And Furious' series.

An Emotional Connect

Saaho, however, isn't just about action alone. It has an emotional connect as well. Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas' s romantic exchanges add depth to the story. The father sentiment, a key highlight of the second half, too adds a lot of meaning to the on-screen action.

Prabhas Hits It Out Of The Park

Prabhas, who became a household name with Baahubali 2, delivers a solid performance that bears testimony to his evolution as an actor. He does full justice to the action scenes and redefines the tenets of reel machismo. The desert scene in particular is a treat for those who love hardcore action sequences. Its rawness and intensity leave fans asking for more.

Everyone Makes An Impact!

While Prabhas is the main attraction of Saaho, the film features several other competent performers as well. Fortunately, most of them get ample scope to prove their mettle. While Neil Nitin Mukesh impresses with his suave screen presence, Arun Vijay makes an impact with his introductory scene. Similarly, Murali Sharma steals the show with his comic timing. Even Bollywood stars Jackie Shroff and Chunky Panday hit the right notes as the Sujeeth manages to elevate their respective characters. Utilising a huge cast competently is a commendable feat