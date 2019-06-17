Saaho Mania: SS Rajamouli Afraid Of Prabhas's Film? Director Takes Shocking Decision?

In 2017, Prabhas became the the talk of the town for all the right reasons when Baahubali 2 opened to a thunderous response at the box office and redefined the tenets of Indian cinema. The epic-drama, featured 'Darling' in a double role and served as strong proof of his abilities. With Baahubali 2 in the past, Prabhas is currently gearing up for the release of Saaho, which is the biggest 'action entertainer' of the year.

Saaho's teaser released a few days ago and it became the hottest thing on social media in no time. Now, here is some exciting news for the 'Rebel Army'. According to reports, Saaho mania has forced ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli to make a shocking decision. The Eega director has reportedly decided against releasing the first look of RRR alongside Saaho on August 15, 2019. As such, many feel that 'Jakkanna' doesn't have the courage to clash with Prabhas.

RRR is a fantasy period-drama that features Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles. Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn too are a part of the cast. Many in the industry feel that its first look poster will be unveiled in 2020.

On the other hand, Saaho is touted to be a thriller and features Prabhas in a brand new avatar. The buzz is that its action scenes will be at par with the ones seen in Hollywood movies. Saaho stars Shraddha Kapoor as the female lead and marks her Tollywood debut. Actors Arun Vijay, Jackie Shroff and Neil Nitin Mukesh too are a part of the cast.

So, are you looking forward to Saaho? Comments, please!

Prabhas's Saaho Gets Beaten By SS Rajamouli's RRR?