Saaho Is A 'Torture'; Is The Critic Review Worrying Prabhas Fans?
Saaho is already the talk of the film circles and it is justified considering the enormous hype that the Prabhas starrer carries along with it. While audiences have booked tickets for tomorrow's shows, certain others are glued to social media, awaiting the reports for this movie. However, a new report has seemingly left Prabhas fans in a state of shock and disbelief. A critic has come up with a review on Saaho and he, in turn has, termed the film as 'Torture'. Read to know complete details regarding this.
The Critic Review
A critic named Shiva Satyam has come up with a one-word review on Saaho. He has mentioned that Saaho is a full-time boring film. This review has seemingly left everyone shocked, especially since the film is yet to be screened anywhere.
The Rating
Meanwhile, he has given 1 star for the film and he has even suggested everyone skip the film. According to him, Saaho will be a huge flop in India as well as overseas regions.
The Response Of Social Media Users
Comments have been pouring in for the tweet posted by the critic. Many have termed it as a fake review since according to them, the film has not been screened anywhere and the first show is expected to happen tonight in UAE/GCC regions.
The Critic's Response
At the same time, the critic has also come up with a response to the questions that have been posed by social media users regarding the authenticity of the review. He mentioned that he watched Saaho during a private distributor screening.
Are Prabhas fans worried about the review that has come out? Well, going by the social media reports, it seems like they are worried since they believe that a lot of fake reviews are spreading across social media. At the same time, fans are completely confident about the movie, which is expected to storm the big screens tomorrow. Nevertheless, we will get to know the verdict of the film tomorrow.