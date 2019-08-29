Saaho Is A 'Torture'; Is The Critic Review Worrying Prabhas Fans?

The Critic Review

A critic named Shiva Satyam has come up with a one-word review on Saaho. He has mentioned that Saaho is a full-time boring film. This review has seemingly left everyone shocked, especially since the film is yet to be screened anywhere.

The Rating

Meanwhile, he has given 1 star for the film and he has even suggested everyone skip the film. According to him, Saaho will be a huge flop in India as well as overseas regions.

The Response Of Social Media Users

Comments have been pouring in for the tweet posted by the critic. Many have termed it as a fake review since according to them, the film has not been screened anywhere and the first show is expected to happen tonight in UAE/GCC regions.

The Critic's Response

At the same time, the critic has also come up with a response to the questions that have been posed by social media users regarding the authenticity of the review. He mentioned that he watched Saaho during a private distributor screening.