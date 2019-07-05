Saaho Music Director's Name Is Out & It Leaves Everyone Surprised!

Saaho is a film that has kept the audiences on their toes right since the announcement days of this Prabhas starrer. Directed by Sujeeth, it is one of the costliest Telugu movies of all time. The film, which is Prabhas's next big movie after Baahubali series of movies is being awaited with huge amount of expectations and will be releasing in the theatres on August 15, 2019.

Meanwhile, Saaho's first single teaser has come out in the online circuits. The song Psycho Saiyaan, which has been sung by Dhvani Bhaanushali, features Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor in it. The different language versions of the song have also come out.

There has been whole lot of suspense revolving around who the music director of Saaho is. Now, the name of Saaho's music director has finally been revealed by the makers of the film themselves. Reportedly, this particular song from Saaho has been set to tune by music director Tanishk Bagchi, who is a very popular musician in Bollywood.

Tanishk Bagchi has composed for many of the big hits in Bollywood like Tanu Weds Manu, Zero, De De Pyaar De and many such works. Meanwhile, it is also not clear whether he is on board Saaho for just a song or not. However, the teaser of the song Psycho Saiyaan has left the audiences happy. Let us wait for the full song to know more.

However, it has also been revealed that Ghibran is a part of Saaho and he will be handling the BGM department of this highly prestigious movie.

Earlier, Shankar Ehsaan Loy was roped in as the music director of Saaho and the announcement was made by the team. But later, the musicians revealed that they are no longer a part of the project due to various reasons and wished the team all the very best.