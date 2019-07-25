Saaho's New Poster Is Also A Copy? Prabhas Starrer In Trouble Once Again!

Prabhas fans were in for a surprise this afternoon with the makers of Saaho unveiling a new poster of the movie. Saaho's latest poster hit the online circuits at 1 PM and needless to say, the well-designed poster went viral within a span of seconds.

The brand new poster of Saaho could be tagged as one among the most catchy ones released by the team so far. Prabhas and Shradha Kapoor, who are placed in one side of the poster could be seen fighting it out with the villains, who are in the opposite side.

The fans and followers were left quite excited to see this poster, which once again assured that Saaho will be a film with guns blazing and stylish action sequences. Nevertheless, it seems like the new poster has landed in trouble with the social media users finding out that this poster too has been copied.

It is being said that Saaho's new poster has been copied from Rainbow Six Seige game poster. A look at this Hollywood poster will give a feel that the Saaho team has indeed copied the core theme. This finding by social media users have gone viral in the online circuits and comments have been pouring in.

Earlier, Saaho had to deal with a similar situation when the netizens found out that one of the early posters of the film was also a copy. They found out that the initial poster of Saaho had a striking similarity with one of the prominent posters of a Hollywood series named Breaking Bad.

Nevertheless, Saaho is still the favourite of the audiences and they are waiting for the film's release with bated breath. The film, directed by Sujeeth, which has a huge star cast, will now be hitting the theatres on August 30, 2019. The multi-lingual movie will be making a big release in various languages.