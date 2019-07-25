English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Saaho's New Poster Is Also A Copy? Prabhas Starrer In Trouble Once Again!

    By Staff
    |

    Prabhas fans were in for a surprise this afternoon with the makers of Saaho unveiling a new poster of the movie. Saaho's latest poster hit the online circuits at 1 PM and needless to say, the well-designed poster went viral within a span of seconds.

    The brand new poster of Saaho could be tagged as one among the most catchy ones released by the team so far. Prabhas and Shradha Kapoor, who are placed in one side of the poster could be seen fighting it out with the villains, who are in the opposite side.

    The fans and followers were left quite excited to see this poster, which once again assured that Saaho will be a film with guns blazing and stylish action sequences. Nevertheless, it seems like the new poster has landed in trouble with the social media users finding out that this poster too has been copied.

    Saahos New Poster Is Also A Copy? Prabhas Starrer In Trouble Once Again!

    It is being said that Saaho's new poster has been copied from Rainbow Six Seige game poster. A look at this Hollywood poster will give a feel that the Saaho team has indeed copied the core theme. This finding by social media users have gone viral in the online circuits and comments have been pouring in.

    Earlier, Saaho had to deal with a similar situation when the netizens found out that one of the early posters of the film was also a copy. They found out that the initial poster of Saaho had a striking similarity with one of the prominent posters of a Hollywood series named Breaking Bad.

    Nevertheless, Saaho is still the favourite of the audiences and they are waiting for the film's release with bated breath. The film, directed by Sujeeth, which has a huge star cast, will now be hitting the theatres on August 30, 2019. The multi-lingual movie will be making a big release in various languages.

    More SAAHO News

    Read more about: saaho prabhas
    Story first published: Thursday, July 25, 2019, 18:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 25, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue