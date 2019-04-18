English
    Saaho: Prabhas Mania Makes This Top Star Postpone His Movie

    Tamil star Suriya is currently gearing up for the release of the eagerly-awaited NGK which is slated to hit screens on May 31, 2019. The film, helmed by ace filmmaker Selvaraghavan, features the actor in a new avatar and has created a great deal of buzz amongst fans. Once NGK releases, Suriya will turn his attention to Kaappaan which is slated to release on August 30, 2019. Now, here is a big update for fans. Kaappaan was originally scheduled to hit screens on August 15, 2019 alongside Prabhas' Saaho. However, the Singam star decided to avoid the clash at the last minute.

    According a leading website, Suriya felt that clashing with Prabhas might not be a good decision as he has become a pan-India star due to the Baahubali movies. If this is indeed the case, then it might send 'Darling' fans into a frenzy.

    Saaho, directed by Sujeeth, features Prabhas in a new avatar and is likely to feature plenty of action scenes. The buzz is that its production values will be at par with several Hollywood movies. Saaho features Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor as the heroine and marks her Tollywood debut. Jackie Shroff and Kavacham actor Neil Nitin Mukesh too are a part of the cast.

    So, did Suriya do the right thing by avoiding a clash with Saaho? Tell us in the space below.

    Source: Telugu360

    Read more about: prabhas saaho
    Story first published: Thursday, April 18, 2019, 17:54 [IST]
