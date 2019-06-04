Saaho: Prabhas Starrer To Feature An Item Song By This Popular Actress?

Saaho, the upcoming film of Prabhas has all the pre-requisites in it to be called as the much-awaited Indian movie of the year. A whole lot of updates have been doing the rounds regarding Saaho and one among those updates talk about a dance number in the film.

If the latest reports are to be believed, Prabhas's Saaho will have a special dance number in it. According to the reports, popular actress Payal Rajput, who had made an impressive debut in Telugu films with the superhit movie RX 100, has been approached by the makers of the film for an important dance number in this movie. However, no official confirmation has been made regarding this yet.

Most recently, Payal Rajput was seen in Kajal Aggarwal-Bellamkonda Srinivasa starrer Sita, in which she had appeared in a dance number. The song has already emerged a big hit among the masses. Let us wait and see whether Payal Rajput being a part of Saaho is true or not.

Saaho is being directed by Sujeeth and the Prabhas starrer is a multi-lingual movie. Most recently, the team had come up with a couple of posters of the film. Meanwhile, various talks are doing the rounds regarding the arrival of the teaser of the movie.

