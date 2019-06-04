English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Saaho: Prabhas Starrer To Feature An Item Song By This Popular Actress?

    By Staff
    |

    Saaho, the upcoming film of Prabhas has all the pre-requisites in it to be called as the much-awaited Indian movie of the year. A whole lot of updates have been doing the rounds regarding Saaho and one among those updates talk about a dance number in the film.

    Saaho: Prabhas Starrer To Feature An Item Number By This Popular Actress?

    If the latest reports are to be believed, Prabhas's Saaho will have a special dance number in it. According to the reports, popular actress Payal Rajput, who had made an impressive debut in Telugu films with the superhit movie RX 100, has been approached by the makers of the film for an important dance number in this movie. However, no official confirmation has been made regarding this yet.

    Most recently, Payal Rajput was seen in Kajal Aggarwal-Bellamkonda Srinivasa starrer Sita, in which she had appeared in a dance number. The song has already emerged a big hit among the masses. Let us wait and see whether Payal Rajput being a part of Saaho is true or not.

    Saaho is being directed by Sujeeth and the Prabhas starrer is a multi-lingual movie. Most recently, the team had come up with a couple of posters of the film. Meanwhile, various talks are doing the rounds regarding the arrival of the teaser of the movie.

    READ: Prabhas's Saaho Poster Lands In An Unexpected Controversy; Shocking Deets Inside

    More SAAHO News

    Read more about: saaho prabhas payal rajput
    Story first published: Tuesday, June 4, 2019, 18:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 4, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue