Saaho Pre-release Business: Area-wise Break-up Of The Prabhas Movie!

In AP/TS Regions

According to reports, Saaho has done a record-breaking pre-release business in the AP/TS regions. The figures suggest that the theatrical rights for the film have been sold for a whopping Rs 125 crore.

The Exact Break-Up

Saaho has done a pre-release business of Rs 40 crore from Nizam region and it is followed by Ceeded region through which the film has minted around Rs 25 crore. Take a look at the area-wise break-up of AP/TS regions here.

Nizam: Rs 40 crore

Ceeded: Rs 25 crore

East+ West : Rs 19 crore

UA: Rs 16 crore

Guntur: Rs 12 crore

Krishna: Rs 8 crore

Nellore: Rs 4 crore

Other Regions

Saaho has done a huge pre-release business in places outside AP/TS regions as well. The film has done a business of Rs 28 crore in Karnataka regions. At the same time, the Prabhas starrer has done an astonishing business of Rs 120 crore from the Northern Parts of India, which is again a new record. Take a look at the complete break-up here.

North: Rs 120 crore

Karnataka: Rs 28 Crore

Tamil Nadu + Kerala : Rs 18 crore

Overseas: Rs 42 crore

In Various Places

Interestingly, Saaho is making an own release in some of the regions whereas in other places it will release through other distribution banners. The above tweet gives complete details regarding Saaho's release in various regions.