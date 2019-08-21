English
    Saaho Pre-release Business: Area-wise Break-up Of The Prabhas Movie!

    Saaho, the Prabhas starrer, which is the talk of the T town, will be releasing in a week. The big-budget movie has reportedly done a stunning pre-release business. The movie is eyeing a worldwide release and the pre-release numbers talk about the magnitude of the project. According to reports that have come out, Saaho has minted Rs 333 crore through its pre-release business. Reportedly, this is inclusive of the rights sold for the regions outside AP/TS. Meanwhile, it seems like the satellite and other digital rights have not been considered in this. Read the article to know further details regarding the pre-release break-up and much more.

    In AP/TS Regions

    According to reports, Saaho has done a record-breaking pre-release business in the AP/TS regions. The figures suggest that the theatrical rights for the film have been sold for a whopping Rs 125 crore.

    The Exact Break-Up

    Saaho has done a pre-release business of Rs 40 crore from Nizam region and it is followed by Ceeded region through which the film has minted around Rs 25 crore. Take a look at the area-wise break-up of AP/TS regions here.

    Nizam: Rs 40 crore

    Ceeded: Rs 25 crore

    East+ West : Rs 19 crore

    UA: Rs 16 crore

    Guntur: Rs 12 crore

    Krishna: Rs 8 crore

    Nellore: Rs 4 crore

    Other Regions

    Saaho has done a huge pre-release business in places outside AP/TS regions as well. The film has done a business of Rs 28 crore in Karnataka regions. At the same time, the Prabhas starrer has done an astonishing business of Rs 120 crore from the Northern Parts of India, which is again a new record. Take a look at the complete break-up here.

    North: Rs 120 crore

    Karnataka: Rs 28 Crore

    Tamil Nadu + Kerala : Rs 18 crore

    Overseas: Rs 42 crore

    In Various Places

    Interestingly, Saaho is making an own release in some of the regions whereas in other places it will release through other distribution banners. The above tweet gives complete details regarding Saaho's release in various regions.

